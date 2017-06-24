Lottery

June 24, 2017 9:53 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-8-4

(five, eight, four)

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

3-4-5-5

(three, four, five, five)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.12

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.12)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

14-15-19-20-27

(fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

10-22-32-36-58, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4

(ten, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

01-12-25-35-38, Mega Ball: 12

(one, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $49 million

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd
Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate 1:11

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate
Applegate exit opens in Atwater 0:34

Applegate exit opens in Atwater

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos