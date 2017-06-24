Lottery

June 24, 2017 8:00 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.12

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.12)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd
Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate 1:11

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate
Applegate exit opens in Atwater 0:34

Applegate exit opens in Atwater

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos