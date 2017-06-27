Lottery

June 27, 2017 9:42 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-3-4

(zero, three, four)

6-3-2

(six, three, two)

5-4-3-5

(five, four, three, five)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.56

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.56)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

10-13-20-23-32

(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $271,000

04-21-45-52-57, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4

(four, twenty-one, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

Estimated jackpot: $92 million

