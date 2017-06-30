Lottery

June 30, 2017 8:10 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

2-8-4-8

(two, eight, four, eight)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.43

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.43)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

01-21-23-25-29

(one, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $94,000

10-38-51-55-64, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5

(ten, thirty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-four; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Multiple residents displaced after passerby alerts them to structure fire at Winton apartment complex

Multiple residents displaced after passerby alerts them to structure fire at Winton apartment complex 1:58

Multiple residents displaced after passerby alerts them to structure fire at Winton apartment complex
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos