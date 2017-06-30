Lottery

June 30, 2017 8:00 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.43

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

