Lottery

July 01, 2017 8:00 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.21

Estimated jackpot: $87,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

