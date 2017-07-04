Lottery

July 04, 2017 9:41 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

2-9-6

(two, nine, six)

8-4-8-5

(eight, four, eight, five)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:40.54

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 40.54)

Estimated jackpot: $95,000

03-05-13-14-25

(three, five, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

16-39-47-53-71, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4

(sixteen, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-three, seventy-one; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Calfire tips for returning home after fire caused you to flee

Calfire tips for returning home after fire caused you to flee 1:05

Calfire tips for returning home after fire caused you to flee
Displaced Merced resident speaks after apartment shuttered 1:31

Displaced Merced resident speaks after apartment shuttered
Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River 0:59

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos