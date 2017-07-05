Lottery

July 05, 2017 8:09 PM

CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

9-3-3

(nine, three, three)

0-7-7

(zero, seven, seven)

4-0-7-8

(four, zero, seven, eight)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:49.82

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 49.82)

Estimated jackpot: $98,000

02-11-13-23-37

(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

04-09-16-54-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(four, nine, sixteen, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

10-19-22-29-42, Mega Ball: 4

(ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-two; Mega Ball: four)

