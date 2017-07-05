Lottery

July 05, 2017 7:59 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:49.82

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 49.82)

Estimated jackpot: $98,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 0:40

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand
Four cars crash in downtown Merced 0:44

Four cars crash in downtown Merced
Crash reported near downtown Merced 0:34

Crash reported near downtown Merced

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos