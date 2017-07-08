Lottery

July 08, 2017 8:09 PM

CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

2-2-9

(two, two, nine)

6-7-2-8

(six, seven, two, eight)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:42.47

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 42.47)

Estimated jackpot: $109,000

05-13-17-18-35

(five, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Estimated jackpot: $202 million

08-10-29-40-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(eight, ten, twenty-nine, forty, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

03-04-19-27-45, Mega Ball: 22

(three, four, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-two)

