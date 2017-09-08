Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 8:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

7-5-3-4

(seven, five, three, four)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.35

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.35)

Estimated jackpot: $233,000

05-25-29-37-39

(five, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

04-05-14-26-73, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(four, five, fourteen, twenty-six, seventy-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

