Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 7:06 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.35

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.35)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 2:10

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?
Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal 0:15

Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal

View More Video