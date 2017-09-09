CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
9-8-8
(nine, eight, eight)
7-5-3-6
(seven, five, three, six)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:46.53
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 46.53)
Estimated jackpot: $239,000
09-13-16-25-30
(nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $184,000
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
06-20-29-57-59, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(six, twenty, twenty-nine, fifty-seven, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
14-15-22-36-46, Mega Ball: 21
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $12 million
