The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2016
A stormy weather pattern will affect areas from the southern Plains to the Northeast on Saturday, while a separate system impacts the Northwest.
A low pressure area will move east northeastward from the upper Mississippi Valley to southeast Canada. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will stretch southwestward from the western Great Lakes to the southern Plains. As this frontal boundary transitions eastward, it will collide with warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico. The collision of the two air masses will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms across New England, the northern Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Mississippi Valley, the Deep South and the southern Plains. Tropical Depression Julia will also linger along the coast of the Carolinas. This system will usher scattered showers and thunderstorms over the southern Mid-Atlantic and parts of Florida.
Meanwhile, another cold frontal boundary will move east southeastward over the Northwest. This frontal system will initiate moderate rain across portions of Washington, northern Oregon, northern Idaho, northwest Wyoming and western Montana. Scattered monsoonal thunderstorms will also be possible along the southern tier of the Rockies. A ridge of high pressure over the eastern Pacific should keep most of the Great Basin and the Southwest dry on Saturday.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday have ranged from a morning low of 23 degrees at Walden-Jackson Cnty AP, Wa, Colo. to a high of 99 degrees at McAllen, Texas
