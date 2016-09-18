The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, September 18, 2016
A cold frontal boundary will move across the eastern third of the country on Sunday, while another frontal system shifts over the northern Plains.
A low pressure area will move quickly northeastward across southeast Canada. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend southwestward from the upper Great Lakes to the southern Plains. As this frontal boundary transitions eastward, it will generate numerous clusters of showers and thunderstorms in New England, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast, the Deep South and the southern Plains. Prolonged heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to western Massachusetts, western Connecticut, southern Vermont, southeast New York, northern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, another cold frontal boundary will extend west southwestward from south central Canada to the northern Great Basin. As this frontal system pushes eastward, it will produce light to moderate showers and high elevation snow across the upper Intermountain West and the northern high Plains. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will also be possible in northern North Dakota, northern Minnesota and northern Michigan.
Further to the west, a Pacific cold front will influence an onshore flow over the Pacific Northwest. Light showers will be possible in parts of Oregon and western Washington. High pressure should keep most of the Great Basin and the Southwest clear of precipitation on Sunday. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal in portions of the Desert Southwest.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 24 degrees at Walden-Jackson Cnty AP, Wa, Colo. to a high of 100 degrees at Thermal, Calif.
