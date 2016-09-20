5 Cuban volleyball players convicted of rape in Finland

A Finnish court has convicted five members of Cuba's national volleyball team of aggravated rape and sentenced four of them to five years in prison. A fifth man was sentenced to 3½ years in prison.
The District Court of Pirkanmaa on Tuesday acquitted a sixth man, who had been held in police custody in the southern city of Tampere.
Eight members of the Cuban volleyball team were initially arrested in early July following allegations that a woman was raped at a hotel where the team was staying in Tampere, 170 kilometers (105 miles) north of the capital, Helsinki. Two were released without charge.
The arrests were during the Volleyball World League in the southern Finnish city.
