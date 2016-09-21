AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

2 potential bombing witnesses seen with suitcase are sought
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators of last weekend's bombings have released an image of two men who took a suitcase they found on a city street, possibly without realizing a wired pressure cooker they removed from it and left behind could have blown them to bits.
Police investigating the bombings in New York and New Jersey have been saying for several days they were looking for the men, who they stressed were being sought as potential witnesses in the case, not as suspects.
"They're not in any jeopardy of being arrested," Jim Watters, chief of the New York Police Department's counterterrorism unit, said on Wednesday. "We have no reason to believe they're connected."
Federal prosecutors have charged Ahmad Khan Rahami with detonating a pipe bomb in a New Jersey shore town on Saturday morning and a pressure cooker bomb in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood later that night. Thirty-one people were injured in the New York blast. A second pressure cooker bomb left in Manhattan didn't explode and is the subject of the latest public plea.
Prosecutors said surveillance video shows Rahami rolling a suitcase down the street, then abandoning it on the sidewalk where that second device was found.
Police try to quell anger after shooting triggers unrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities tried to quell public anger and correct what they characterized as false information Wednesday after a night of looting and arson added Charlotte to the list of U.S. cities that have erupted in violence over the death of a black man at the hands of police.
With officials refusing to release any video of the shooting of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott, two starkly different versions emerged: Police say Scott disregarded repeated demands to drop his gun, while neighborhood residents say he was holding a book, not a weapon, as he waited for his son to get off the school bus.
The killing inflamed racial tensions in a city that seemed to have steered clear of the troubles that engulfed other places.
As Charlotte's white mayor and black police chief stood at City Hall and appealed for calm, African-American leaders who said they were speaking for Scott's family held their own news conference near where he was killed on Tuesday, reminding the crowd of other shootings and abuses of black men.
John Barnett, who runs a civil rights group called True Healing Under God, or THUG, warned that the video might be the only way for the police to regain the community's trust: "Just telling us this is still under investigation is not good enough for the windows of the Wal-Mart."
Family, neighbors: Tulsa man was changing his life, generous
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An unarmed black man shot dead in the middle of a street by a white Oklahoma police officer had run-ins with the law dating back to his teenage years and recently served four years in prison.
But those closest to Terence Crutcher described him as a church-going father who was starting to turn his life around. After marking his 40th birthday with his twin sister last month, Crutcher sent her a text that read, "I'm gonna show you, I'm gonna make you all proud."
Crutcher was due to start a music appreciation class at a local community college Friday, the day Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby fatally shot him outside his abandoned SUV.
The shooting was captured by a police helicopter and a cruiser dashcam, though it's not clear from the footage what led Shelby to draw her gun or what orders officers gave Crutcher. An attorney for Crutcher's family said Crutcher committed no crime and gave officers no reason to shoot. Shelby was put on paid administrative leave.
Crutcher had been arrested in the past. In 1995 in nearby Osage County, officers said they saw him fire a weapon out a vehicle window. Records show Crutcher was ordered to exit the vehicle for a pat-down search and began making a movement to his right ankle before an officer managed to get control of him. A .25-caliber pistol was found in his right sock, according to an affidavit.
While illuminating, Tulsa videos leave out key details
Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, broadly released dashcam and aerial footage, 911 calls and police radio traffic with unusual swiftness following last Friday's shooting death of an unarmed black man by a white officer.
But what actually transpired on the Tulsa street between Terence Crutcher and officer Betty Shelby remains murky.
WHAT THE VIDEOS SHOW
Two different views — one from a police helicopter and the other from officer Tyler Turnbough's dashboard camera — provide the most illuminating footage. They both show the 40-year-old Crutcher walking with his hands in the air toward his SUV, which is stopped in the middle of the street and straddling the center line. A female officer is following him.
As Crutcher approaches the driver's side of the SUV, more officers walk up and Crutcher appears to lower his hands and place them on the vehicle. A man inside a police helicopter overhead says: "That looks like a bad dude, too. Probably on something."
Clinton, Trump decry latest police shootings of black men
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton decried a fresh round of police-involved shootings on Wednesday, with the Republican nominee saying he was "very troubled" by the killing of a black man by a white police officer in Oklahoma.
Courting black voters who have long spurned Republicans, Trump's event in Cleveland Heights' New Spirit Revival Center took a bizarre turn when he was introduced by boxing promoter Don King, who used a racial slur as he made the case for black voters to support Trump. In an interview later, Trump called for a national expansion of "stop-and-frisk," the police tactic that a federal judge ruled can be discriminatory against minorities.
Trump's latest foray into the black community not only sought to connect with voters in Cleveland, home to a large community of African-American voters key to Clinton's prospects in Ohio, but also with moderate suburban voters, who frequently hear Clinton describe Trump as extreme.
King, introducing Trump, raised eyebrows when he said a black man is always framed by his skin color, recalling that he once told pop icon Michael Jackson "if you're poor, you're a 'poor Negro.' If you're rich, you're a 'rich Negro.'" An educated black man is "an intellectual negro."
King, who is black, continued: "If you're a dancing and sliding and gliding n---— I mean Negro — you are 'a dancing and sliding and gliding Negro.'" Gasps and laughs could be heard from the audience.
NY bombing case most high-profile since Boston bombing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal charges portraying Manhattan bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami as a man bent on murderous destruction set the stage for the most anticipated terror prosecution since the Boston Marathon bombing.
As separate cases wind through federal courts in New Jersey and New York, prosecutors are sure to reveal more about the bombings that injured 31 people and the evidence that led to Rahami's capture early Monday morning after a shootout with police. A courtroom airing of those allegations is likely to conjure memories of the attempted Times Square bombing in 2010 and the Boston explosion three years later — unusual incidents in which a defendant was captured alive after an attack was attempted or carried out.
This latest prosecution is in keeping with the Justice Department's commitment to use America's civilian court system for terrorism cases.
Though the Obama administration — facing stiff opposition — abandoned its 2009 plan to transfer some Guantanamo Bay detainees to Manhattan federal court for trial, the Justice Department has since cited a series of a high-profile successes — including one in New York against the son-in-law of Osama bin Laden — as proof that the U.S. criminal justice system can secure swift convictions and harsh punishment against terrorism defendants. The military tribunal system, meanwhile, has been snarled by delay.
"No one can point to any example of a civilian criminal prosecution where any of the issues we were worried about actually manifested," including attacks on a trial or inappropriate disclosures of national security information, said Stephen Vladeck, a national security law professor at the University of Texas. "All of the concerns that have been raised, I think, are belied by the record."
World leaders rage against neighbors on 2nd day of UN debate
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders from Pakistan to Ukraine unleashed their regional grievances Wednesday, taking the stage of the U.N. General Assembly to rage against their neighbors and presenting a picture of a chaotic world consumed by intractable conflicts.
A few paces from the General Assembly hall, the United States and Russia bitterly attacked each other during a Security Council meeting meant to salvage Syria's faltering cease-fire. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon implored Syria's warring parties to lay down their arms.
In the midst of the anger, a few bright spots emerged on the second day of the annual U.N. gathering of heads of states. Colombia basked in world praise when it presented its newly reached peace agreement with leftist rebels to the Security Council. Former political prisoner Aung San Suu Kyi made her first General Assembly speech since she formed a democratically elected government in Myanmar.
But on the International Day of Peace, tensions from all parts of the planet filled the halls of the United Nations.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang voiced his country's mounting frustration with ally North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons, highlighting the urgency of reaching "a comprehensive political solution on the Korean nuclear issue."
Airstrike hits medics in Syria as UN moves to resume aid
BEIRUT (AP) — An airstrike in northern Syria killed four medics responding to an earlier bombing raid, a relief group said Wednesday, as the U.N. announced it would resume aid deliveries suspended after an attack on a convoy two days ago that killed 20 people.
The escalation of violence against humanitarian workers has all but destroyed a cease-fire that took effect on September 12, and has stoked tensions between the truce's architects, the U.S. and Russia, which have traded blame for running it into the ground.
The U.N said convoys to priority areas would be resumed, with deliveries planned as early as Thursday. "Our obligation to civilians on all sides is to go where and when we can with relief," said Jan Egeland, a senior U.N. humanitarian official focused on Syria. "We hope to resume convoys tomorrow and Friday, but still work on security guarantees.
But air raids continued in other parts of Syria, with activists reporting at least 23 civilians killed in the besieged parts of Aleppo city and the nearby rebel-held Idlib province.
The attack that killed the medics took place shortly after they arrived at the scene of an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Khan Touman on Tuesday. As the medics deployed, planes circled around and struck the area again, Dr. Oubaida Al Moufti, vice president of the International Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, said. Al-Moufti initially said that five medics were killed. The group later said two nurses and two ambulance drivers were killed, while a third nurse remains in critical condition.
Vegas lawyer's 'Black Lives' protest resembles Ohio case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A deputy public defender in Las Vegas who defied a judge's request that she not wear a "Black Lives Matter" pin in court has become the latest voice of protest in a national debate over police brutality and race relations.
Erika Ballou's protest comes two months after a black defense attorney in Ohio was arrested on a contempt of court charge for wearing a similar pin in a municipal courtroom — prompting a debate about where to draw the line between courtroom decorum, political speech and free expression.
Youngstown, Ohio, defense attorney Andrea Burton said Wednesday she settled a federal civil rights lawsuit on Sept. 1 with an agreement that allows her to wear the pin in the courthouse — but not in the courtroom.
"We agreed to apply a dress code evenly, so that officers also can't be in a courtroom with black tape over their badges," Burton said during a vacation in Las Vegas.
Ballou, who is black, balked Tuesday at Clark County District Court Judge Douglas Herndon's request that she remove the small round "Black Lives Matter" pin from her blouse while representing a white domestic battery defendant at a sentencing hearing.
IRS chief tells House panel he does not deserve impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief of the IRS fended off Republican demands Wednesday that he should lose his job, telling the House Judiciary Committee that he'd made statements about missing emails that later proved wrong but had done nothing to merit impeachment.
At a four-and-one-half hour hearing on whether to oust him, John Koskinen repeatedly said he'd cooperated fully with congressional investigators probing why his agency — before he joined it — subjected tea party groups seeking tax exemptions to excessive scrutiny. Conservatives leading a campaign-year effort to remove him said Koskinen has headed an agency that destroyed emails investigators wanted and he should pay the price.
"When you destroy documents that are under subpoena, somebody's got to be held accountable for that. And that starts with you," said Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chairman of another committee that has had a long-running investigation of the IRS' treatment of conservative organizations.
Koskinen told lawmakers that when he testified in June 2014 that no documents had been destroyed since congressional investigations began, he didn't know that three months earlier, IRS workers had mistakenly destroyed backup tapes bearing thousands of emails.
"In retrospect, I would have been better advised to say, 'To the best of my knowledge,'" Koskinen told the Judiciary panel. He added later, "No one lied, no one covered up."
