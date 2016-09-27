The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A cold frontal boundary will bring stormy weather to the East Coast on Tuesday, while a low pressure area generates scattered storms in the Southwest.
A low pressure system is expected to sink south southeastward across the Great Lakes and the upper Midwest. This system will usher showers and thunderstorms over a large span of the Midwest on Tuesday. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend south southwestward from New York to southeast Texas. As this frontal boundary shifts east and southward, it will produce thunderstorms over parts of the Gulf Coast, the Southeast, the Mid-Atlantic and New England. Cool air will trail the aforementioned frontal boundary over the upper Mississippi Valley, the Midwest and portions of the Northeast.
Meanwhile, high pressure will continue to bring warm and dry weather to a large part of the West Coast, the Pacific Northwest, the Great Basin and the Intermountain West. Just to the south, a low pressure system over northern Baja California will usher monsoonal moisture across parts of the Southwest. Daytime heating will trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms in southern California, southern Nevada, Arizona, southern Utah and western New Mexico. There will also be chances for showers along northwest Washington as a Pacific cold frontal boundary shifts over the region.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Monday have ranged from a morning low of 23 degrees at Walden-Jackson Cnty AP, Wa, Colo. to a high of 105 degrees at Santa Ana, Calif.
