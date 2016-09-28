Ex-PM fuels Socialist party feud over political impasse

Former Socialist Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez says he feels cheated by current Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez for allegedly backtracking on a plan to abstain in a parliament vote and allow the formation of a conservative government in order to end Spain's nine-month political deadlock.
Gonzalez's comment Wednesday in a Cadena SER radio interview is certain to fuel an increasingly bitter party debate over Sanchez's leadership, days ahead of a crucial weekend meeting of the party's federal committee.
Senior party figures have slammed Sanchez because of the Socialist's worst results ever in regional and national elections this year. They also claim his insistence on blocking acting conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bid to form a minority government is damaging to both the Socialist party and the country.
