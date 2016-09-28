Nation & World

September 28, 2016 6:48 AM

Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The latest on developments in global financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, with the biggest gains going to energy and materials companies.

Mining company Freeport-McMoRan rose 3 percent, the biggest gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. Chesapeake Energy rose 2 percent.

Mattress maker Tempur Sealy plunged 22 percent after forecasting weak revenue for the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,271.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,163. The Nasdaq composite gained 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,310.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.56 percent.

