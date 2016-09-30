AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

California police show videos of fatal shooting of black man
EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Police released two videos Friday showing an officer fatally shooting an unarmed black man in a San Diego suburb and said they hoped showing the footage would ease escalating tensions.
The videos show the officer fired four times at close range almost immediately after Alfred Olango, 38, suddenly raised both hands to chest level and took what was described as a shooting stance.
The shots came less than a minute after police arrived at the scene in response to Olango's sister calling 911 and reporting he was acting erratically.
The videos were released after three nights of unruly and, at times, violent protests in El Cajon, and on the eve of a demonstration organized by clergy and supporters of Olango's family, who had pressured authorities to show the footage of the fatal encounter. On Thursday night, an officer was struck in the head by a brick hurled by a protester.
"Our only concern at this point was community safety," police Chief Jeff Davis said. "We felt that the aggression of some — some — of the protesters was escalating to the point where it was necessary to release some information and truly, it was my hope to relieve some of that concern."
---
Twitter, 'lies' and videotape: Trump shames beauty queen
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Plunging deeper into campaign controversy, Donald Trump publicly shamed a former beauty queen on Friday for her "disgusting" sexual past and then — in one of presidential history's more bizarre moments — encouraged Americans to watch a "sex tape" he said would support his case.
The tweet-storm that Trump launched into at 3:20 a.m. started a day of did-that-just-happen moments that ended with Clinton's campaign calling Trump an adult film star. Even many of Trump's supporters shook their heads at their candidate's latest outburst, worried it could further hurt him among the nation's women, many of them already skeptical, whose votes he'll badly need to win election.
"Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?" read a missive from Trump posted on Twitter at 5:30 a.m. That referred to 1996 Miss Universe Alicia Machado, a Venezuela-born woman whose weight gain he has said created terrible problems for the pageant he formerly owned.
Unsurprisingly, Trump's pre-dawn Twitter tirade ricocheted across the campaign trail.
Trump's campaign accused the media and Hillary Clinton of colluding to set him up for fresh condemnation, to which Clinton retorted, "His latest twitter meltdown is unhinged, even for him."
---
Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane in Caribbean
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Matthew grew into a powerful Category 5 storm late Friday as it crossed the Caribbean Sea on a course that could have it pounding Jamaica within days.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center called it the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic since Felix in 2007.
Matthew's center was projected to reach Jamaica on Monday. Evan Thompson, director of the National Meteorological Service, said the first effects of the storm may be felt as early as Saturday.
"We do consider it serious," Thompson said. "We are all on high alert."
Jamaica activated its National Emergency Operations Center and Prime Minister Andrew Holness called an urgent meeting of Parliament to discuss preparations for the storm. People cleared out store shelves as they stocked up emergency supplies.
---
Analysis: Trump won't change; he can't let go of a grudge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump will not change.
He may surround himself with new staff and even listen to their advice for a while. He may stick to a scripted, more measured message if it looks to be working.
But he'll always be the man who can't let go of a grudge, whether it's with a judge who ruled against him or a military father whose son was killed fighting for the United States overseas.
He'll always be the man who embarrassed a young beauty queen about her weight, then defended his comments two decades later when Hillary Clinton raised them in a debate. And the man who on Friday — just 38 days away from potentially being elected president of the United States — deepened his highly personal criticism of former Miss Universe Alicia Machado in a pre-dawn Twitter tirade.
"Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?" Trump wrote in a message timestamped 5:30 a.m.
---
NTSB has yet to interview injured engineer in deadly crash
HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — National Transportation Safety Board investigators held off questioning the engineer in the deadly Hoboken train crash because of his injuries Friday and struggled to lift clues from the train's black box recorders.
Authorities want to know why the NJ Transit commuter train with engineer Thomas Gallagher at the controls smashed through a steel-and-concrete bumper and hurtled into the station's waiting area Thursday morning. A woman on the platform was killed, and more than 100 others were injured.
NTSB vice chair T. Bella Dinh-Zarr said the board, the lead agency in the investigation, has been "in touch" with Gallagher, but "unfortunately, as you may know, he was injured, so we're scheduling the interview with him."
She said blood and urine were taken from him and sent for testing, standard procedure in train accidents.
However, a government official said that investigators from one of the other agencies taking part in the probe interviewed Gallagher three times Friday. The official, who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity, would not disclose what Gallagher said but described him as cooperative.
---
Children of Syria's Aleppo bear brunt of violent onslaught
BEIRUT (AP) — The 6-year-old girl was found trapped under the rubble of her home, destroyed by an airstrike in Syria's rebel-held city of Aleppo. "Dust!" she wailed as rescue workers pried away the stones and debris on top of her, finally freeing her and placing her on a stretcher as she screamed for her father.
"Forget the dust. I'll wash your face and give you water. Come on, sweetheart," one rescuer said.
Bruised and battered but alive, Ghazl Qassem was among the lucky survivors of the attack earlier this week. Four days later, rescue workers were still digging Friday through the rubble of the apartment building after pulling out the bodies of 20 people, including nine children, most from Ghazl's family. They were searching for at least three others believed inside.
At least 96 children are among the 320 people killed in Aleppo since a cease-fire collapsed on Sept. 19, according to UNICEF, as Syrian and Russian warplanes barrage the city's eastern opposition neighborhoods, trying to crush more than five years of resistance there. Almost a third of the 840 people wounded over the same period are children, according to the World Health Organization.
"Aleppo is one of the most dangerous places in the world, and in the last week it has become perhaps the most dangerous place in the world for children." Juliette Touma, regional chief of communications for the U.N children's agency told The Associated Press.
---
Duterte 'happy to slaughter' drug suspects; mentions Hitler
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raised the rhetoric over his bloody anti-crime war to a new level Friday, comparing it to Hitler and the Holocaust and saying he would be "happy to slaughter" 3 million addicts.
Duterte issued his latest threat against drug dealers and users early Friday on returning to his hometown in southern Davao city after visiting Vietnam, where he discussed his anti-drug campaign with Vietnamese leaders and ways for their governments to fight transnational crimes, including illegal drugs.
Duterte has said his public death threats against drug suspects are designed to scare them to stop selling drugs and to discourage would-be users. But his latest remarks took that crime-busting approach to a different level.
He said he had been "portrayed or pictured to be a cousin of Hitler," without elaborating.
Moments later he said, "Hitler massacred 3 million Jews ... there's 3 million drug addicts. There are. I'd be happy to slaughter them."
---
US official: Hackers targeted election systems of 20 states
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers have targeted the voter registration systems of more than 20 states in recent months, a Homeland Security Department official said Friday.
The disclosure comes amid heightened concerns that foreign hackers might undermine voter confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections. Federal officials and many cybersecurity experts have said it would be nearly impossible for hackers to alter an election's outcome because election systems are very decentralized and generally not connected to the internet.
The official who described detecting the hacker activity was not authorized to speak publicly on the subject and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It was unclear, the official said, whether the hackers were foreign or domestic, or what their motives might be. ABC News earlier reported that more than 20 states were targeted.
The FBI last month warned state officials of the need to improve their election security after hackers targeted systems in Illinois and Arizona. FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers this week that the agency is looking "very, very hard" at Russian hackers who may try to disrupt the U.S. election.
Last month, Donald Trump, the GOP nominee for president, suggested that he feared the general election "is going to be rigged."
---
Zika illnesses are mild at worst in US teens, young children
NEW YORK (AP) — A first look at U.S. teens and young children who were infected with Zika suggests the virus typically causes at worst only a mild illness.
Zika infection during pregnancy can cause severe brain-related birth defects. But the report seems to confirm health officials' belief that infections after birth in children are similar to infections in adults— most people don't feel sick, and some develop only mild symptoms like fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes.
Some experts say there's not enough data to answer questions about the virus's potential impact on the developing brains of infants and small children, however.
The report, released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is based on 158 infections from earlier this year in kids ages 1 month to 17 years.
All the children picked up the virus while traveling abroad, and the bulk of them were older kids in their teens. Only 16 were age 4 or younger and only four were under a year old. Experts are worried about very young children because they can be more severely affected by infections in general, and because their brains are developing rapidly.
---
American sweep and European rally at Ryder Cup
CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — The United States had the lead. Rory McIlroy made sure that was all it had Friday in the Ryder Cup.
The American sweep of the opening session of matches at Hazeltine was all but forgotten when McIlroy rolled in a 20-foot eagle putt, took a bow on the 16th green and delivered a defiant message to the crowd and to the U.S. team desperate to win back the cup.
Europe isn't going anywhere.
"I'm not fazed by anything that is said by the crowd," McIlroy said. "And I'm not fazed by anything that the U.S. team throws at us."
The Americans threw a haymaker with the first opening-session sweep in four decades. Europe battled back from that 4-0 deficit behind its best tandem, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, and it's best player. McIlroy buried the eagle putt, calmly bowed twice to the crowd and then punched the chilly Minnesota air with his fist.
