AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Report: Trump losses may mean he didn't pay taxes for years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's business losses in 1995 were so large that they could have allowed him to avoid paying federal income taxes for as many as 18 years, according to records obtained by The New York Times.
In a story published online late Saturday, the Times said it anonymously received the first pages of Trump's 1995 state income tax filings in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The filings show a net loss of $915,729,293 in federal taxable income for the year.
That Trump was losing money during the early to mid-1990s — a period marked by bankruptcies and poor business decisions — was already well established. But the records obtained by the Times show losses of such a magnitude that they potentially allowed Trump to avoid paying taxes for years, possibly until the end of the last decade.
Trump's campaign released a statement on Saturday lashing out at the Times for publishing the records and accused the newspaper of working to benefit the Republican nominee's presidential rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.
"The New York Times, like establishment media in general, is an extension of the Clinton campaign, the Democratic Party and their global special interests," the campaign said, calling Trump "a highly skilled businessman who has a fiduciary responsibility to his business, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required."
---
Unscripted Trump overshadows his own economic message
MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump questioned Hillary Clinton's loyalty to her husband on Saturday night, adding an explosive personal charge against his Democratic opponent to a turbulent week when he repeatedly veered off script.
"Hillary Clinton's only loyalty is to her financial contributors and to herself," Trump told thousands gathered in Manheim, Pennsylvania. "I don't think she's even loyal to Bill if you want to know the truth ... Why should she be, right? Why should she be?"
The extraordinary personal attack, a reference to former Bill Clinton's infidelities, came as Trump works to sharpen his focus on the economy — and his Democratic opponent's shortcomings — as he treks across the Midwestern battlegrounds he needs to become the 45th president of the United States.
The audience roared with approval when Trump, reading from a teleprompter, lashed out at an economic system he said was rigged against everyday Americans. Friends and foes agree he is at his best in those scripted moments.
But Trump's frequent unscripted moments are often drowning them out — diverting attention from his economic message and alienating women and minorities with early voting already underway in some states.
---
AP-GfK poll: Third party backers a wild card in 2016 race
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most people who are drawn to third party candidates in the presidential election aren't sold on their choice, making these voters wild cards in an already unpredictable contest.
A shift in their support toward either of the major party nominees — away from Libertarian Gary Johnson, Jill Stein of the Green Party or another third party candidate — could drastically change the shape of the race.
A recent Associated Press-GfK poll found that nearly 7 in 10 third-party supporters say they could still change their minds.
They are about evenly split between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump if forced to choose between just those two. Nearly one-third refused to pick or said they would just not vote if it came down to that.
Margaret Bonnem, a stay-at-home mother in Colliersville, Tennessee, had previously supported Stein. But now she says she'll vote for Clinton because she realizes that "a third party candidate can't really do anything but pull votes away" from the major parties.
---
Hurricane Matthew soaks Colombia, heads for Jamaica, Haiti
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — One of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes in recent history roared over the open Caribbean Sea on Saturday on a course that threatened Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba.
Matthew briefly reached the top hurricane classification, Category 5, and was the strongest Atlantic hurricane since Felix in 2007.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Matthew's winds had slipped slightly from a peak of 160 mph (260 kph) to a still-potentially devastating 150 mph (240 kph), a Category 4 storm. It was expected to near eastern Jamaica and southwestern Haiti on Monday.
The latest forecast had Matthew's path passing closer to Haiti than before and the center issued a hurricane warning for Jamaica and "much of Haiti," and said life-threatening rainfall was expected in parts of the impoverished Caribbean nation.
The forecast track would also carry Matthew across Cuba and into the Bahamas, with an outside chance of a brush with Florida, though that would be several days away.
---
Boy, 6, dies days after South Carolina school shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy who was critically wounded in a school shooting died Saturday, days after a 14-year-old boy opened fire on a school playground, authorities said.
Jacob Hall had been fighting for his life at a hospital after a bullet struck him in a main artery in his leg, causing him a major brain injury due to a "catastrophic" loss of blood, his doctor said. Jacob died about 1 p.m. Saturday, and an autopsy will be done Sunday, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.
Authorities say Jacob, another student and a first-grade teacher at Townville Elementary were wounded by the teenager, who had just killed his father at their home. After the slaying, the teen — who is not old enough to have a driver's license — drove a pickup truck about 3 miles down a country road, crashed at the school and started firing with a handgun, authorities said.
The wounded were struck as a door opened for recess. Another teacher who heard the first gunshot was able to get other students safely inside, school officials have said. The other wounded student and the injured teacher, Meghan Hollingsworth, were treated and released from a hospital.
Jacob's parents, Renae and Rodger Hall, thanked the nurses and doctors who cared for Jacob and Hollingsworth, "who put her life on the line to try to protect and save Jacob."
---
Governor hopefuls distancing themselves from Clinton, Trump
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — In West Virginia, the Democrat running for governor has defended the coal industry while decrying his party's presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton.
In Vermont, the Republican nominee for governor declared his support for transgender bathroom rights and denounced GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Those types of unconventional strategic calculations are helping to make for close races this year in several states.
A dozen governor's offices will be up for grabs in the Nov. 8 elections, including at least seven that appear competitive. The national Republican and Democratic governors associations already have spent more than $25 million in those states, according to an Associated Press analysis of financial reports and interviews.
The number of early TV ads in governor's races is up 40 percent from 2012, according to the Wesleyan Media Project.
---
Investigators: No signal problems before New Jersey crash
HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Here's what is known about the investigation into a commuter train crash that killed one person and injured more than 100 others Thursday in Hoboken, New Jersey.
THE INVESTIGATION
Federal investigators say there were no problems with signals at a New Jersey station where the commuter train crashed.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday that the signals leading to the Hoboken Terminal appear to be working normally. It says a full study can't be completed yet because the train is still in the station.
Officials say structural issues are preventing work crews from removing the New Jersey Transit train from the terminal.
---
'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda urges people to vote
NEW YORK (AP) — Not going to vote this election? Lin-Manuel Miranda says "No" to this.
The creator of the Broadway musical, "Hamilton" wants people to get out and vote, and for good reason.
"I think a lot of people fought and died for the right to vote, and so I think our country is healthy when we turn out in large numbers," Miranda said on the red carpet at the New York Film Festival on Saturday.
Miranda doesn't accept the premise that some people will abstain from voting because they can't connect with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
"Even if you don't agree with me on who to vote for, I want you to vote. I want the majority of the country to pick the person who is in charge of it," Miranda said.
---
Father: Son's killing is a 'turning point' to change police
EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — The father of an unarmed black man who was fatally shot by police in a San Diego suburb on Saturday told hundreds of demonstrators who peacefully marched through downtown streets that his son's death was a turning point in a struggle to change police practices.
Richard Olango Abuka called the El Cajon officer who fired his gun "a coward" and demanded that Police Chief Jeff Davis resign.
The orderly protest followed days of angry, sometimes unruly, protests that led to Friday's release of two videos by the authorities, something that the family and community had urged.
The videos show the officer fired four times at close range almost immediately after Alfred Olango, 38, suddenly raised both hands to chest level and took what police described as a shooting stance. In addition to the videos, police showed the 4-inch electronic cigarette device Olango had in his hands when he was shot.
The shots came less than a minute after police arrived at the scene in response to Olango's sister calling 911 and reporting he was acting erratically.
---
Russia warns against US attack on Syrian forces
BEIRUT (AP) — Russia warned the United States Saturday against carrying out any attacks on Syrian government forces, saying it would have repercussions across the Middle East as government forces captured a hill on the edge of the northern city of Aleppo under the cover of airstrikes.
Meanwhile, airstrikes on Aleppo struck a hospital in the eastern rebel-held neighborhood of Sakhour on Saturday, putting it out of service, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Local Coordination Committees. They said at least one person was killed in the airstrike.
Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that a U.S. intervention against the Syrian army "will lead to terrible, tectonic consequences not only on the territory of this country but also in the region on the whole."
She said regime change in Syria would create a vacuum that would be "quickly filled" by "terrorists of all stripes."
U.S.-Russian tensions over Syria have escalated since the breakdown of a cease-fire last month, with each side blaming the other for its failure. Syrian government forces backed by Russian warplanes have launched a major onslaught on rebel-held parts of Aleppo.
