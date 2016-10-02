Nation & World

October 2, 2016 9:18 AM

Lawyer says 3 Egyptian Journalists arrested were tortured

The Associated Press
CAIRO

The lawyer for three Egyptian journalists who were arrested while conducting street interviews says they were beaten and tazered by security officers during questioning at a central Cairo station.

Fatma Serag told The Associated Press Sunday the three — Hamdy Mokhtar, 38, Mohammed Hassan 18, and Osama al-Bishbishi, 35 — were accused of supplying television networks linked to the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood group with "negative" videos of life under the rule of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

The three, arrested on Sept. 26, were remanded into custody for 15 days pending further investigation. They face charges of publishing false news and membership in the Brotherhood.

El-Sissi led the 2013 military ouster of Mohammed Morsi, the elected Islamist president who hails from the Brotherhood.

