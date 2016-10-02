Rescued tigers, bear get new life in Jordan wildlife refuge

A sedated bear is prepared to be moved from the al-Ma’wa New Hope Center, outside Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Two tigers and a bear were moved on Sunday to a wildlife reserve in northern Jordan. They are among 25 animals to be released into the al-Mawa reserve near the town of Jerash. Many of the 17 lions, five wolves, two tigers and a bear were confiscated from smugglers. Two lion cubs came from the Gaza Strip last year, while another two were rescued after smugglers advertised the cubs on Facebook.
A sedated tiger is examined before being moved from the al-Ma'wa New Hope Center, outside Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
An African lion rests at the al-Ma'wa New Hope Center, an animal rescue center outside Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
A bear is shot with a tranquilizer gun before being moved from the al-Ma'wa New Hope Center, outside Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
A sedated bear is examined before being moved from the al-Ma'wa New Hope Center, outside Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
A sedated bear is prepared to be moved from the al-Ma'wa New Hope Center, outside Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
A tiger is released into the 150-hectare (370-acre) al-Mawa, near the town of Jerash, Jordan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Two tigers and a bear were moved on Sunday to a wildlife reserve in northern Jordan. They are among 25 animals to be released into the al-Mawa reserve near the town of Jerash. Many of the 17 lions, five wolves, two tigers and a bear were confiscated from smugglers. Two lion cubs came from the Gaza Strip last year, while another two were rescued after smugglers advertised the cubs on Facebook.
A tiger is released into the 150-hectare (370-acre) al-Mawa, near the town of Jerash, Jordan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Two tigers and a bear were moved on Sunday to a wildlife reserve in northern Jordan. They are among 25 animals to be released into the al-Mawa reserve near the town of Jerash. Many of the 17 lions, five wolves, two tigers and a bear were confiscated from smugglers. Two lion cubs came from the Gaza Strip last year, while another two were rescued after smugglers advertised the cubs on Facebook.
Two African lions rests at the al-Mawa New Hope Center, an animal rescue center outside Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
