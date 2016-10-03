Iraq: Suicide bombing in Baghdad kills at least 7 civilians

Iraqi officials say a suicide bombing in a busy commercial area in Baghdad has killed at least seven civilians.
A police officer says the attacker set off his explosives-laden vest on Monday in an outdoor market in the southwestern Shiite-dominated neighborhood of al-Amil. He added that up to 25 other civilians were wounded.
A medical official confirmed casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The extremist Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the past. The group still controls key areas in Iraq, including the northern city of Mosul.
Backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes, the Iraqi government is preparing to launch a major military operation to retake Mosul this year.
