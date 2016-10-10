10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:
1. HOUSE SPEAKER PAUL RYAN TELLS HOUSE REPUBLICANS HE WON'T DEFEND TRUMP
The move is one of the clearest signs that GOP leaders believe Donald Trump will lose the November election.
2. HURRICANE MATTHEW MOVES OUT TO SEA
But a disaster is still unfolding in North Carolina as more than a foot of rain falls in some places and flows into rivers and downstream.
3. FOOD, MEDS AND FRESH WATER REACH PARTS OF HARD-HIT HAITI AFTER MATTHEW
But that's not enough for health workers who are struggling to treat cholera patients in the southwest corner of the country.
4. THE NEXT US LEADER WILL INHERIT THIS CRISIS
But neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump has articulated a comprehensive or realistic proposal to deal with the war in Syria.
5. SAMSUNG HALTS SALES OF GALAXY NOTE 7
The decision follows a spate of fires involving new devices that were supposed to be safe replacements for recalled models.
6. HILLARY CLINTON SPEECHES COME TO LIGHT
The speeches reveal that the Democratic candidate adopted a more accommodating tone with Wall Street than she has on the campaign stump.
7. WHAT A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE THINKS OF FOOTBALL PLAYERS WHO DON'T STAND FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has called the on-the-knee protests by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other athletes "dumb and disrespectful."
8. WHO WON THE NOBEL IN ECONOMICS
A pair of professors from Harvard and MIT received the prize for their groundbreaking work on how to make contracts fairer and more effective.
9. PLENTY OF TALK ABOUT "LOCKER ROOM TALK"
Some professional and college athletes are telling Donald Trump to stop using the term "locker room talk."
10. AN INTERVIEW WITH ASHTON KUTCHER REVEALS THIS
The actor wishes he had a rewind button and if he did would reset his career and stay under the radar.
