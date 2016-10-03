Russia wants new UN resolution to ban extremist propaganda

Russia's U.N. ambassador says Moscow has proposed a new U.N. resolution that would prohibit and counter "terrorist propaganda" used by extremist groups.
Vitaly Churkin told a news conference late Monday that he discussed the draft resolution earlier with members of the U.N. Security Council.
"We believe that resolute action by the Security Council is needed to stop the worldwide spread of propaganda of terrorism and its distorted narratives," he said. "Those who incite to terrorism have to be sanctioned, like other supporters of terrorism."
Churkin said the time has come for the international community to create a robust campaign, especially on the Internet and in social media, to counter the campaigns used by Islamic State group extremists, al-Qaida, the Nusra Front and their affiliates to recruit new members online.
Comments