The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Tuesday, October 04, 2016
An active weather pattern will impact the central third of the country on Tuesday, while a cool air mass moves across the Northwest.
A low pressure system will lift northeastward over the northern Plains and south central Canada. This system will usher a mixture of rain and high elevation snow across the central and northern Rockies, as well as the northern high Plains. Winter storm warnings are in effect for central Montana. Snow accumulations could exceed 12 inches along favorable mountains slopes in the northern Rockies. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend south southwestward from the northern Plains to the lower Intermountain West. As this frontal boundary collides with a warm and humid air mass, strong to severe thunderstorms will break out across the upper Midwest, the northern Plains, the central Plains and the southern Plains. Severe thunderstorms will be possible in southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, dangerous straight line winds and isolated tornadoes. In addition, heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to Minnesota, western Iowa, eastern Nebraska and northeast Kansas.
Just to the west, another Pacific system will move onshore over the Pacific Northwest. This system will keep showers and high elevation snow in the forecast for parts of the Pacific Northwest, the upper Intermountain West, the northern Great Basin and the northern edge of California. Most of the Southwest should stay clear of precipitation.
Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the Gulf Coast, the Florida Peninsula and the Mid-Atlantic. Most of the Midwest and the Northeast will experience a cool and dry weather pattern.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Monday have ranged from a morning low of 24 degrees at Redmond, Ore. to a high of 94 degrees at Edinburg, Texas
