UK's health secretary seeks more British medical students

The British Health Secretary has promised to increase the number of medical students in Britain in a bid to make the country more self-sufficient in doctors.
Jeremy Hunt told the Conservative Party conference Tuesday he would prefer to give young British graduates ample training opportunities rather than bring in more foreign doctors.
He plans a 25 percent increase in British medical students starting in 2018. This raises doubts about the job security of foreign doctors as 25 percent of Britain's medical workforce comes from overseas.
Hunt says doctors who are European Union nationals will be able to stay in Britain after it leaves the EU.
He was supported by Prime Minister Theresa May, who said she wants to see more British doctors in the National Health Service.
