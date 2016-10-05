AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Matthew hits the Bahamas as Haiti tries to dig out
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach isolated towns on Haiti's southern peninsula and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the powerful storm lashed at the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
At least 16 deaths were blamed on the hurricane during its weeklong march across the Caribbean, 10 of them in Haiti. Marie Alta Jean-Baptiste, head of Haiti's civil protection agency, announced Wednesday that Haiti's confirmed death toll had doubled from five to 10.
But with a key bridge washed out, roads impassable and phone communications down, the western tip of Haiti has been largely cut off a day after Matthew made landfall and there was no full accounting of the dead and injured in its wake.
But Jean-Baptiste indicated that her agency was starting to get a better handle about what happened in hard-hit Grande Anse department on Haiti's southern peninsula and expected to soon release more information about what rescuers were finding.
After moving past Haiti, Matthew rolled across a corner of Cuba and began pounding the southern Bahamas with heavy wind and rain. Weakening a bit, it had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) by Wednesday night as it spun on a course expected to take it near the capital city of Nassau during the night. It was expected to regain strength overnight.
---
Nearly 2M urged to evacuate as Matthew edges toward US
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Matthew marched toward Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas and nearly 2 million people along the coast were urged to evacuate their homes Wednesday, a mass exodus ahead of a major storm packing power the U.S. hasn't seen in more than a decade.
Matthew was a dangerous and life-threatening Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph (190 kph) as it passed through the Bahamas, and it was expected to be very near Florida's Atlantic coast by Thursday evening. At least 16 deaths in the Caribbean have been blamed on the storm, with heavy damage reported in Haiti.
The storm was forecast to scrape much of the Florida coast and any slight deviation could mean landfall or it heading farther out to sea. Either way, it was going to be close enough to wreak havoc along the lower part of the East Coast, and many people weren't taking any chances.
In Melbourne Beach, near the Kennedy Space Center, Carlos and April Medina moved their paddle board and kayak inside the garage and took pictures off the walls of their home about 500 feet from the coast. They moved the pool furniture inside, turned off the water, disconnected all electrical appliances and emptied their refrigerator.
They then hopped in a truck filled with legal documents, jewelry and a decorative carved shell that had once belonged to April Medina's great-grandfather and headed west to Orlando, where they planned to ride out the storm with their daughter's family.
---
10 Things to Know for Thursday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. WESTERN TIP OF HAITI REMAINS CUT OFF
Rescue workers struggle to reach isolated towns on the island and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew.
2. HOW CRUCIAL EARLY VOTING IS
For Hillary Clinton, this month is when she'll likely win or lose the election — not the official Election Day on Nov. 8.
---
After testy VP debate, Trump rebuffs claim he 'loves' Putin
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Donald Trump pushed back Wednesday on Hillary Clinton's accusation that he's cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the charge put Trump's running mate on the defensive during the vice presidential debate.
Trump offered effusive praise for Mike Pence's performance — but also claimed credit for it — even as both campaigns acknowledged that the sole vice presidential debate was unlikely to alter the race's trajectory.
The celebrity businessman said his relationship with Russia's leader would be determined by how Moscow responds to strong U.S. leadership under a Trump administration.
"They say Donald Trump loves Putin. I don't love, I don't hate. We'll see how it works," Trump told a rally outside Las Vegas.
Clinton on Wednesday shrugged that off, saying Trump has "this weird fascination with dictators."
---
For Clinton, election likely to be won or lost in October
WASHINGTON (AP) — Each night, Hillary Clinton's data experts head to a conference room on the 11th floor of her Brooklyn headquarters, to start counting votes.
The sessions in the "early voter boiler room," as it's been dubbed by campaign aides, stretch into the early hours of the morning. The team pores over turnout patterns in states where advance voting is already underway, projects how many votes Clinton and Republican Donald Trump have already received, and updates crucial targeting lists of the voters she still needs.
For Clinton, October is when she's likely to win or lose the election, not Nov. 8. By the third week of this month, Clinton's campaign hopes to have a solid enough sample of the early vote to know whether the Democrat is on track to win the White House.
"Many battleground states are already voting so every day is Election Day," said Matt Dover, Clinton's voter analytics director.
In several competitive states, including North Carolina, Iowa, Colorado, Florida and Nevada, at least 45 percent of the total vote is expected to come in early. Initial metrics show good news for Clinton in North Carolina, a must-win state for Trump. There are modestly positive signs for the Republican in Iowa, but that's a state the Democrat can likely afford to lose.
---
NSA contractor accused of taking classified information
WASHINGTON (AP) — A contractor for the National Security Agency has been arrested on charges that he illegally removed highly classified information and stored the material in his home and car, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Harold Thomas Martin III, 51, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested by the FBI in August after he admitted to having taken government secrets, authorities said. A defense attorney said Martin did not intend to betray his country.
The arrest was not made public until Wednesday, when the Justice Department unsealed a criminal complaint that accused Martin of having been in possession of top-secret information that could cause "exceptionally grave danger" to national security if disclosed.
Among the classified documents found with Martin, the FBI said, were six that contain sensitive intelligence — meaning they were produced through sensitive government sources or methods that are critical to national security — and date back to 2014. All the documents were clearly marked as classified information, according to a FBI affidavit accompanying the complaint.
The complaint does not specify what documents Martin is alleged to have taken. He was arrested around the same time U.S. officials acknowledged an investigation into a cyber leak of purported hacking tools used by the NSA. That tool kit consists of malicious software intended to tamper with firewalls, the electronic defenses protecting computer networks. Those documents were leaked by a group calling itself the "Shadow Brokers." The complaint does not reference that group or allege a link to Martin.
---
Plane evacuated after Samsung smartphone starts smoking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An overheating, smoking Samsung smartphone forced the evacuation of a Southwest Airlines jet that was preparing to take off Wednesday from the Louisville airport.
The incident raised fresh trouble for Samsung, which saw its new Galaxy Note 7 device recalled last month because of overheating batteries.
Samsung, Southwest and federal aviation-safety officials declined to say what model of Samsung phone was involved, saying they were still investigating.
But an Indiana woman, Sarah Green, told The Courier-Journal of Louisville that it was her husband's Galaxy Note 7 that made popping noises and started to smoke after he powered it down while the plane sat at the gate.
Green told the newspaper that her husband, Brian, received the Galaxy Note 7 about two weeks ago as a replacement for his recalled phone. He called her from someone else's phone to tell her what happened.
---
Paris climate agreement to take effect Nov. 4
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The landmark Paris agreement on climate change will enter into force on Nov. 4, after a coalition of the world's largest polluters and small island nations threatened by rising seas pushed it past a key threshold on Wednesday.
President Barack Obama hailed the news as "a turning point for our planet," and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called the agreement's strong international support a "testament for the urgency of action." Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech, called it: "A moment of bright hope in the increasingly discouraging landscape of climate science."
U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said late Wednesday that the European Union and 10 countries deposited their instruments of ratification on Wednesday. The percentage of emissions they account for topped the 55 percent threshold needed for the treaty to take effect, he said.
Haq said the 10 countries were Austria, Bolivia, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Malta, Nepal, Portugal and Slovakia.
"I am delighted to announce that today the Paris Agreement will cross the second and final threshold needed for entry into force, and will enter into force on 4 November 2016," Ban said in a statement issued from Europe. "Global momentum for the Paris Agreement to enter into force in 2016 has been remarkable. What once seemed unthinkable is now unstoppable. "
---
Texas man who killed neighbor couple has been executed
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — An East Texas man who pleaded guilty to killing a neighbor couple during a shooting rampage 13 years ago and said he wanted to be put to death for the crime was executed Wednesday evening.
Barney Fuller Jr., 58, had asked that all his appeals be dropped to expedite his death sentence.
Fuller never made eye contact in the death chamber with witnesses, who included the two children of the slain couple.
Asked by Warden James Jones if he had any final statement, Fuller responded: "I don't have anything to say. You can proceed on, Warden Jones."
Fuller took a deep breath as Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials injected a lethal dose of pentobarbital into each arm, then blurted out: "Hey, you fixin' to put me to sleep."
---
Activists blast 'O'Reilly Factor' Chinatown piece as racist
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Watchdog and activist groups are outraged by a Fox News Channel segment in which an interviewer asked people in New York's Chinatown if he was supposed to bow to greet them, if they were selling stolen goods and if they could "take care of North Korea for us."
Several organizations condemned humorist Jesse Watters' piece on "The O'Reilly Factor," calling it racist and demeaning to Asian-Americans.
"It's 2016. We should be far beyond tired, racist stereotypes and targeting an ethnic group for humiliation and objectification on the basis of their race," Asian American Journalists Association President Paul Cheung said in a letter to Fox and posted online. He is director of interactive and digital news production for The Associated Press.
Cheung called on Fox to apologize to the Asian-American community and asked for "an explanation for how this type of coverage will be prevented in the future."
Watters asked people on the street about the presidential race, sought a demonstration of karate and showed footage of him getting a pedicure.
Comments