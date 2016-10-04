The Latest: UNHCR critical of Thailand stopping HK activist

The Latest on the detention of Hong Kong teen pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong at Bangkok's main airport (all times local):
11:20 a.m.
Laurent Meillan, the acting Southeast Asia representative for the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights, called Thailand's refusal to allow Hong Kong teen pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to enter the country an unnecessary move, saying he was coming to Thailand to attend a peaceful event. "We call for the immediate release of Mr. Joshua Wong," Meillan said.
1. a.m.
A Thai security report obtained by The Associated Press said that more than 10 police officials from the Royal Thai Police Special Branch and Immigration Police were waiting for Wong when he arrived. It said that he was questioned and was not allowed to use his cellphone or computer. It said he was expected to be sent back to Hong Kong on an Emirates Airline flight later Wednesday as that was the airline he flew to Thailand on.
10:45 a.m.
Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sek Wannamethee said in response to questions about Joshua Wong that permission for foreigners to enter Thailand "involves various factors and has to be in line with the relevant immigration laws and regulations." He added that the ministry is reviewing the facts with the Immigration Bureau and other authorities.
