Turkish soldier, 2 Syrian rebels killed fighting IS in Syria

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news Pause

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:44 Baby fox rescued from sewer, documented by police body cam

2:24 Why stamps were invented

0:42 Wascally wabbits caught by trail cameras

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs