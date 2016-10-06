Prosecutors: Police killing of unarmed Vermont man justified

Prosecutors in Vermont say the fatal shooting of an unarmed man by a sheriff's deputy was justified.
State police say Franklin County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Palmier shot 29-year-old Jesse Beshaw six times and grazed him with a seventh shot on Sept. 16 in Winooski after Beshaw advanced on him with his hand concealed.
Chittenden County prosecutors said Thursday that Beshaw was known to carry a gun and told the deputy he would pull out a gun. Prosecutors also say Beshaw kept his right hand concealed at his waist.
The shooting was captured by police body cameras, but investigators have refused to release the video, saying it's part of the investigation.
