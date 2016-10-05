As Saudis hold naval drill, Iran general suggests regicide

As Saudi Arabia holds a naval drill in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a powerful Iranian general has been quoted as suggesting the kingdom's deputy crown prince is so "impatient" he may kill his own father to take the throne.
Harsh rhetoric has been common between the two rivals since January but the remarks by Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani's take things to an entirely different level by discussing Saudi King Salman being killed.
The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies quoted Soleimani making the comments late Wednesday night at a mourning ceremony for an Iranian general killed in Syria.
Soleimani, head of the paramilitary force's expeditionary Quds force, referred to Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as being so "impatient," the royal "might kill the king."
