October 5, 2016 11:58 PM

Kenya official: Al-Shabab kills 6 in Kenya border town

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

The governor of the Kenya-Somalia border county of Mandera says 6 people died in an attack by suspected Islamic extremists.

Governor Ali Roba militants attacked a residential plot around the area of Bulla public works early on Thursday.

Roba says the militants were targeting 33 non-Muslims residing in a residential block. Roba says a timely response by security forces ensured that lives were saved.

Kenya has experienced a wave of attacks from Somali-based extremists and al-Qaida's affiliate in the region, al-Shabab.

