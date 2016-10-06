Military: Israel shells Gaza following rocket; no injuries

Israeli troops fired tank shells into the southern Gaza Strip Thursday in response to a rocket launched from Gaza that landed in an open area in southern Israel, the Israeli military said.
No one was hurt in the exchange but it came a day after another rocket landed in the town of Sderot, also without casualties.
Israel carried out airstrikes in response to Wednesday's rocket attack. An Israeli air force pilot who participated in those strikes was killed in a plane crash.
Israel typically responds to any rocket fire, holding Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.
Since a 50-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in the summer of 2014, a cease-fire has largely held. But militants in Gaza occasionally launch rockets toward Israel. Neither side appears interested in an escalation, though casualties could spark more violence.
