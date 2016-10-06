German court: Trial of Auschwitz medic needs to be restarted

A German court says the trial of a former SS medic who served at the Auschwitz death camp has to be restarted because more time is needed to respond to complaints that the presiding judge and others are biased.
Neubrandenburg state court spokesman Christian Deutsch said Thursday that prosecutors held up the trial of Hubert Zafke themselves by seeking the removal of several judges.
The trial of the 95-year-old, which finally got underway three weeks ago, was repeatedly postponed after judges ruled he was unfit. That led prosecutors and attorneys representing victims' families to accuse the judges of bias.
Deutsch said the judges need time to respond, and the gap between sessions means it will have to be restarted.
Zafke's attorney says his client did nothing criminal at Auschwitz.
Comments