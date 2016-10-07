AP Top 25 to be released Monday because of delayed game

The Associated Press will delay the release of its college football poll until Monday so voters can take into account the Georgia-South Carolina game that was postponed because of Hurricane Matthew.
The AP Top 25 is usually released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs (3-2) and Gamecocks (2-3) were originally scheduled to play Saturday afternoon in Columbia, South Carolina. With the storm looming, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that the game would be played Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Neither team is ranked , but Georgia was among the other teams receiving votes. The Bulldogs received 42 points in last week's poll.
The AP Top 25 will be published at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
