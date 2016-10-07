Nobel Prizes for peace talks are usually shared by 2 sides

The bitter enemies who finally sit down to make peace have been a recurring theme for the Nobel Peace Prize. But the award given this year to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos breaks with the Nobel tradition of honoring both sides of a negotiating table.
The closest parallel in recent years is the 2000 award presented to South Korean President Kim Dae-jung. Kim won in part for his pursuit of peace and reconciliation with North Korea.
But he also was honored for promoting democracy and human rights in his own country. It would have been difficult for the Nobel committee to justify a shared award with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il, who led one of the world's most repressive regimes.
Here's a look at how the committee has recognized multiple Peace Prize recipients in the past:
---
1998: The prize was shared by John Hume and David Trimble, the leaders of Catholic and Protestant parties in Northern Ireland, for negotiating a peace agreement.
---
1994: Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat shared the award with Israeli leaders Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres for the Oslo Accords, which have since fallen apart.
---
1993: Nelson Mandela and President Frederik Willem de Klerk shared the prize for their roles in ending South Africa's apartheid regime.
---
1978: Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin were honored for the Camp David peace accords.
