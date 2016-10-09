UK police seek help on 'racially motivated' attack on Muslim

London police are asking for help finding two men who pulled off the headscarf of a Muslim woman in what is being called a racially-motivated attack.
Police said Sunday the woman in her 20s was shocked and distressed after the Sept. 28 attack on a busy north London street. Police says she was not physically hurt.
Detective Ben Cousin said police will not tolerate "racially and religiously motivated crimes" and asked for help locating the two suspects.
Police say the two men, believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s, approached the woman from behind and yanked down the headscarf she was wearing to cover her head and neck.
It is common for Muslim women in London to wear headscarves for religious reasons.
