List of 17 new cardinals named by Pope Francis

Pope Francis named 17 new cardinals Sunday representing Asia, Africa, North and South America, Europe and Oceania. Thirteen of them are under age 80 and thus eligible to vote in any conclave to elect his successor. Here they are, in the order in which Francis announced them from the steps of St. Peter's Basilica.
---
—Monsignor Mario Zenari, Vatican ambassador to Syria.
—Monsignor Dieudonné Nzapalainga, archbishop of Bangui, Central African Republic.
—Monsignor Carlos Osoro Sierra, archbishop of Madrid.
—Monsignor Sérgio da Rocha, archbishop of Brasilia, Brazil.
—Monsignor Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago.
—Monsignor Patrick D'Rozario, archbishop of Dhaka, Bangladesh.
—Monsignor Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo, archbishop of Merida, Venezuela.
—Monsignor Jozef De Kesel, archbishop of Malines-Brussels, Belgium.
—Monsignor Maurice Piat, archbishop of Port Louis, Mauritius.
—Monsignor Kevin Joseph Farrell, outgoing archbishop of Dallas and new prefect of the Vatican dicastry for laity, family and life.
—Monsignor Carlos Aguiar Retes, archbishop of Tlalnepantla, Mexico.
—Monsignor John Ribat, archbishop of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
—Monsignor Joseph William Tobin, archbishop of Indianapolis.
---
Cardinals named Sunday by Pope Francis who are over age 80 and thus ineligible to vote in a conclave:
—Monsignor Anthony Soter Fernandez, emeritus archbishop of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
—Monsignor Renato Corti, emeritus archbishop of Novara, Italy.
—Monsignor Sebastian Koto Khoarai, emeritus bishop of Mohale's Hoek, Lesotho.
—Rev. Ernest Simoni, presbyter of the archdiocese of Shkodrë-Pult, Albania.
