The Latest: Suspect in cop killings charged in '09 shooting

8:35 a.m.
Court records show the man suspected of fatally shooting two police officers and wounding another in Palm Springs, California, is a gang member who was previously sentenced to four years in prison in a failed murder plot.
The Desert Sun newspaper (http://desert.sn/2dCyJV8) cites documents that show 26-year-old John Felix was also the subject of a forceful arrest three years ago at the same house where Saturday's shootings occurred.
Felix was charged with attempted murder in a 2009 shooting. Records show Felix pleaded down to assault with a firearm and admitted his gang connection.
A neighbor, Frances Serrano, tells The Associated Press she spoke to Felix's father before Saturday's shooting, and he said his son had a gun and wanted to shoot police officers.
Felix was arrested early Sunday after a lengthy standoff.
6:50 a.m.
Authorities have identified the man suspected of fatally shooting two officers and wounding another in Palm Springs, California, and say he will be charged with two counts of murder on a peace officer.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified the man Sunday as John Felix.
Officials say he surrendered after a lengthy standoff. He was injured and treated at a hospital.
Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes identified the officers slain Saturday as Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny.
Twenty-seven-year-old Zerebny had been with the department for about 18 months and recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to a daughter. Vega was a 35-year veteran who planned to retire in December.
The wounded officer's name was not released.
