Nation & World

October 9, 2016 8:45 AM

The Latest: Suspect in cop killings charged in '09 shooting

The Associated Press
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.

The Latest on the shooting of three police officers in Palm Springs (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

Court records show the man suspected of fatally shooting two police officers and wounding another in Palm Springs, California, is a gang member who was previously sentenced to four years in prison in a failed murder plot.

The Desert Sun newspaper (http://desert.sn/2dCyJV8) cites documents that show 26-year-old John Felix was also the subject of a forceful arrest three years ago at the same house where Saturday's shootings occurred.

Felix was charged with attempted murder in a 2009 shooting. Records show Felix pleaded down to assault with a firearm and admitted his gang connection.

A neighbor, Frances Serrano, tells The Associated Press she spoke to Felix's father before Saturday's shooting, and he said his son had a gun and wanted to shoot police officers.

Felix was arrested early Sunday after a lengthy standoff.

---

6:50 a.m.

Authorities have identified the man suspected of fatally shooting two officers and wounding another in Palm Springs, California, and say he will be charged with two counts of murder on a peace officer.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified the man Sunday as John Felix.

Officials say he surrendered after a lengthy standoff. He was injured and treated at a hospital.

Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes identified the officers slain Saturday as Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zerebny had been with the department for about 18 months and recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to a daughter. Vega was a 35-year veteran who planned to retire in December.

The wounded officer's name was not released.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

View more video

Nation & World Videos