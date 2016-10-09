'Warrior Dash' climbing obstacle collapses; at least 12 hurt

A Louisiana official says 12 people were sped to hospitals after a climbing structure collapsed during a 5K obstacle race about 30 miles from Baton Rouge.
Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Brant Thompson says preliminary findings indicate that there was inadequate bracing on the obstacle, shown on the website for the national "Warrior Dash" race series as a 30-by-50-foot arched wooden framework.
Thompson says more than 20 people were on the "Diesel Dome" when it collapsed Saturday at the West Feliciana Parish Sports Park. He says he's been told the 12 transported by ambulance or helicopter will all recover fully.
Thompson says he doesn't know how many others were hurt.
He says organizers tell investigators it's the first such accident in the nationwide "Warrior Dash" race series, and investigators are checking to see whether that's true.
