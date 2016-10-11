Aid groups in Calais oppose to 'jungle' dismantling

Charities operating in the Calais "jungle" are opposing the planned dismantling of the border refugee camp on the French side of the English Channel.
Although no official date has been set for the closure of the slum-like camp, the French government has announced it will shut it by the end of the year. The first group migrants is expected to be moved as soon as next week.
Ahead of a meeting Tuesday at France's Interior Ministry, homelessness charity Emmaus asked for the closure be postponed because it says "all conditions are not met for an efficient humanitarian operation to take place." A church organization, Secours Catholique, says it's also opposed to cleaning up the area, where up to 10,000 migrants are now living in squalid conditions.
