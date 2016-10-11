Nation & World

October 11, 2016 4:54 AM

Blue is the color: Diamond ring could fetch $25 million

The Associated Press
LONDON

A diamond ring that's the ultimate in bling is set to go under the hammer, with an estimated price of $15 million to $25 million.

Sotheby's auction house says the Cartier ring holds an 8.01 carat blue stone named the Sky Blue Diamond. It will be displayed in London on Thursday through Monday before a sale in Geneva on Nov. 16.

David Bennett, chairman of Sotheby's jewelry division, said Tuesday that the diamond was a "wonderfully clear celestial blue, presented in an extremely elegant square emerald cut." He said it would "captivate all collectors of exceptional gemstones."

In May, the 14.62 carat "Oppenheimer Blue" diamond sold for more than 56.8 million Swiss francs ($57.6 million), including fees, crushing the previous record for the most expensive diamond ever sold at auction.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

View more video

Nation & World Videos