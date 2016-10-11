UK lawmaker says Aleppo bombing is modern-day Guernica

A British lawmaker has compared Syrian and Russian airstrikes on Aleppo to the notorious bombing of civilians in Guernica during the Spanish Civil War.
Andrew Mitchell says an attack on a hospital is "an international war crime." He says "they are doing to Aleppo precisely what the Nazis did to Guernica." In 1937, German and Italian warplanes bombed the Basque town to aid Gen. Francisco Franco's fascist forces.
Conservative lawmaker Mitchell spoke at an emergency debate in the House of Commons Tuesday on what he called the "unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Aleppo."
Hundreds have died in aerial attacks on the opposition-held part of Aleppo since the collapse last month of a short-lived cease-fire.
Mitchell said Russia should be made "a pariah" over its military support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.
