October 12, 2016 12:43 AM

Iraqi PM rejects Turkish claim on Mosul campaign

BAGHDAD

Iraq's prime minister is rejecting Turkish claims that their forces must be included in an operation to retake the militant-held city of Mosul.

"We will liberate our land through the determination of our men and not by video calls," Haider al-Abadi said late Tuesday night on his Twitter account, mocking the Turkish president's nationally broadcast video call amid a failed coup attempt in July.

Earlier Tuesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish forces cannot be excluded from the long-awaited operation to retake Mosul, telling Iraq's al-Abadi to "know his place."

Tensions have escalated between Iraq and Turkey ahead of the planned operation to retake Mosul, a military undertaking expected to be the most complex yet for Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led coalition air-power.

