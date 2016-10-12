Bomb targeting Shiite worshippers in Afghanistan kills 14

An Afghan wounded woman receives a treatment after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. At least more than a dozen people were killed in the attack on a Shiite shrine in Kabul on Tuesday, an official said.
A relative of a victim in Tuesday's militant attack on a Shiite shrine cries in a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. At least more than a dozen people were killed in the attack on the Shiite shrine in Kabul on Tuesday, an official said.
Afghan men carry the coffin of a relative who died in a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says several people including a policeman are dead after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Afghan men carry the coffin of a relative who died in a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says at least 17 people including a policeman are dead after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Afghans pray during the funeral of victim who died, a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says several people including a policeman are dead after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Afghans pray during the funeral of victim who died in a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says several people including a policeman were killed after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Afghan men bury a victim of a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says several people including a policeman were killed after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Afghan men place flowers on the grave of victim who died a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says several people including a policeman are dead after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Shrine security guards eat lunch in front of Kart-e- Sakhi shrine after a militant attack at the Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says at least 17 people including a policeman are dead after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Afghan men bury a victim of a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says at least 17 people including a policeman are dead after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Afghan men carry the coffin of a relative who died in a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says several people including a policeman were killed after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Afghan police walk in front of Kart-e- Sakhi shrine after a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says several people including a policeman were killed after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Afghan men carry the coffin of a relative who died in a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official says says several people including a policeman were killed after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
Afghans pray during the funeral of victim who died, a militant attack at a Shiite shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. An Afghan official say several people including a policeman were killed after a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the capital Kabul late Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry's spokesman said Wednesday that another 62 people, including 12 policemen were wounded in the attack.
