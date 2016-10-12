Flooding in east Romania interrupts traffic, schools close

Authorities say flooding in eastern Romania has blocked roads and a railway line, and schools were closed in one city.
Local government official Dumitru Nada said schools were closed in Bacau on Wednesday due to heavy rain. A railway line linking Galati, a Danube port in eastern Romania, to the northeast was shut Wednesday after Galati station was flooded. Trains were running up to two hours late.
Authorities say they extracted floodwater in dozens of cases in Bucharest and rural areas since Tuesday evening.
Police reported up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) of water some roads in eastern Romania. Five people were rescued after their bus was caught in floodwaters.
Police say falling rocks caused by heavy rain blocked parts of one road in central-east Romania.
