Russia rejects allegations of meddling in US elections

Russian officials have vigorously rejected accusations of meddling in the U.S. presidential elections and dismissed allegations that Moscow was behind a series of recent hacks on U.S. institutions.
"Everybody in the United States is saying that it is Russia which is running the (U.S.) presidential election," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with television channel CNN on Wednesday. "We have not seen a single fact, a single proof."
The U.S. last week accused Russia of coordinating the theft and disclosure of emails from the Democratic National convention and other institutions and individuals in the U.S. to influence the result of the election.
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Vladimir Peskov, told reporters Wednesday that such claims were "absurd" and said Russia remains committed to efforts to combat cyberterrorism.
